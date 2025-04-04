Foundations fete over 500 Oyo indigents to combat hunger

Determined to alleviate indigent Oyo residents’ plight, the George Aid Foundation, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ibadan, has continued its monthly food bank distribution in the Oke Aremo area of Ibadan, of the state.

The initiative, which aims to combat hunger and malnutrition, has become a beacon of hope for many indigent families in the community.

The latest distribution, held at the historic Ibadan House in Oke Aremo, catered to over 500 beneficiaries who could not afford to feed themselves conveniently.

Present at the event was the President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Ajeniyi Ajewole, who lauded the George Aid Foundation for its proactive approach in addressing food insecurity amidst rising prices and economic hardship.

Ajewole also announced that the CCII would formally honor the founder of the George Aid Foundation for his commitment to alleviating the plight of the masses. He appealed to well-meaning sons and daughters of Ibadan, both at home and abroad, to contribute to the growth and development of their hometown.

The food packages, which included rice, beans, cassava flakes (garri), and condiments, were warmly received by the beneficiaries, who expressed deep appreciation for the timely gesture.

A member of the club, Omolara Oluborode, representing the president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho Metro, encouraged the beneficiaries to keep the founder of the George Aid Foundation in their prayers, noting the impact the monthly initiative has made in the lives of residents.

The partnership between the George Aid Foundation and the Rotary Club continues to serve as a lifeline for vulnerable families in Oke Aremo, bringing hope and sustenance to the community.