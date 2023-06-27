Foundation lights up Ejigbo police station, unveils youth-based programmes, others

As a measure to strengthen peace, unity and harmonious relationship among youths and other residents in Lagos and assist the State Government in protecting lives and property, a non governmental organisation, Team Lagata UK Foundation, has lit up the Ejigbo police station and unveiled programmes center around young male and females developments in the state.

The programmes for youths and other residents unveiled by the group include Health awareness screening, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Inter-ward football challenge, Oke-Afa Day 2023 and Ram Competition.

According to the group, the programmes were designed to help bring residents of the Ejigbo LCDA and Lagosians together, as well as prevent reoccurrence of the mild division that occurred during the 2023 general election among Lagosians especially residents of the council.

It added that the programmes were picked to corroborate efforts of State and Local Government in their community as well as bring residents together especially the youths for the development of the council going forward.

Speaking on behalf of the group after officially commissioning the solar light systems at the Ejigbo Police station, Chief Executive Officer of the Team Lagata UK Foundation, Idowu Adebanwo, said that the project was designed to ensure that the police often have a better atmosphere and conducive environment to work in the council.

Adebanwo added that the solar system was funded by the group to ensure 24 hours illumination around the community security post at night and end spate of blackout at the Ejigbo police station, saying, Team Lagata UK Foundation was touched by the perennial darkness within the premises of the security agent.

He added that the solar light system was one among the programmes the group has lined up to ensure Ejigbo remain conducive for both the indigenes and visitors to live and do business without any fears.

The Team Lagata UK Foundation leader explained that the Ejigbo LCDA Inter-ward football challenge scheduled for June 26th and July 2nd, which was the first within the council, is an avenue to take youths off streets and get them engaged.

“The health awareness screening scheduled for June 30 would afford residents to get free medical screening including eye test and treatment, free glasses, weight check, blood pressure and others. and it would hold at the Ejigbo mini-stadium to assist residents experiencing health challenges get medical advise and treatment.

“Also, to get the youths engaged, we would be participating in the Oke-Afa Day 2023 on July 7th and two days after, July 9th, we will be organising a Ram competition with participants drawn within the council and its environs, in order to bring everyone within Ejigbo together”, he added.

After taking over control of the solar light system, the Divisional Police Officer of the Ejigbo Police Station, CSP Maryam Shonubi, who described the gesture as one that should be emulated by other Nigerians, commended the team for their well thought idea and kind gesture towards the police.

Shonubi assured them of a more robust and coordinated policing of the community while professionalism will be deployed in their operations.

She said; “We appreciate your kind gesture for this solar power light you donated to this station, we will continue to ensure adequate security is provided for the residents as we will always deploy professionalism in the discharge of our duties.”

