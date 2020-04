By Abubakar Zahraddeen, Kano In a bid to ensure Kano state residents adhere to the stay-at-home directives, Abba boss foundation has distributed food packages to 500 indigent people as palliatives during lockdown embarked upon by the Government to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the state.

Abba boss foundation, a non-governmental organization, distributed the relief materials to residents as a contribution to the Kano state palliative programme for the vulnerable population during the COVID-19 crisis that had ravaged the world.

The distribution of the food items worth over N300,000, according to the convener, Alh. Aminu Adamu popularly called Abba Boss, was designed to assist the indigent residents to have food at their disposal after extension of lockdown to ensure it gains control over the pandemic in Nigeria.

“In these hard times, the foundation believes that it is better to commence another round of community services and assist Kano residents to maintain a balanced diet while staying at home to avoid coronavirus spread in the state”, Abba Boss said.

Abba boss, who disclosed the statistics during an interview with newsmen in Kano, said that they distributed eggs and other essential food items to the underprivileged families to ease their challenges during the period.