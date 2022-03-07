Foundation cautions parents, police, on shielding child molesters

A non governmental organization, Abuja Moms Foundation (AMF), has cautioned the Nigerian Police and other security agencies as well as parents against accepting bribes, gratifications and compensation from child molesters across the country, saying this action is not right and we have to do away with it.

The organization said that accepting bribes and compensations from perpetrators had been reasons for the increase in number of child molestation cases currently been witnessed in Nigeria.

According to the foundation, the reasons for rise in child molestation was due to wrong handling procedure of such crimes by the appropriate authorities and stakeholders, which include the law enforcement agencies as well as parents.

Addressing pressmen during a rally in Abuja, the AMF founder, Happiness Ani, stated that if a quick actions are not taken, the evil might continue to increase in the country due to the poor handling by both the government and parents ,

Ani advised the parents, members of the public and law enforcement agents in particular, to continuously push prosecution of those indulging in child molestation.

“Often times, parents are made to keep quiet. Parents are cajoled into thinking it is okay to keep quiet when a child is molested. The walk is to create awareness against child molestation, to let mothers, fathers to speak up against child molestation and to fight against when a child is molested to make sure that the victims get justice.

“I was molested at age 10 by a man of over 40 years old, who molested me when I was in JSS 1, so I know how I felt.” “So in this walk, we are trying to make the world know that this crime still happens.”

“The aim of the walk is just to sensitize people, especially people in the law enforcement agencies to allow parents speak against this. This is because most times we have cases where it is people in the force that will tell the mother to forget about it, and then saying we have settled it.

“We don’t want it settled that way. Please stop advising people to settle such issue secretly because when they settle, these perpetrators will move on to do the worst. Whether a child is molested by her parents or his parents let the law take full course.”

On the reason for the walk, the founder explained that the exercise was organized to create awareness against child molestation in the country.

Ani disclosed that she was once a victim of the incident and that formed reasons for embarking on the sensitization initiative to put a stop to the atrocities in the society.

The Director of Programmes AMF, Adaeze Ochi, noted that the importance of the road-walk could not be over-emphasized as it enlightened members of the public on the roles of AMF in fighting against child molestation in Nigeria.

A member of the AMF Foundation, Chinyere Jackson, commended the programme organized by AMF, describing it as a good initiative to create public awareness on its roles against prevalence of child molestation in Nigeria.

“Parents cannot keep their children with their neighbors as were in the olden days, but nowadays, before you know it, several unimaginable things must have happened to that child. “Children generally are not safe in the society today.”

The objectives of the AMF includes: to provide support for women and children in Abuja and to embark on school projects ensuring that children from low income homes receive quality learning opportunities.

