Former U.S president’s son dies @80

Michael Reagan, the adopted son of former United States President Ronald Reagan and a prominent conservative commentator, has passed away at the age of 80.

Michael Reagan died following a battle with cancer, according to Andrew Coffin, vice president of the Young America’s Foundation and director of the Reagan Ranch.

Family members and the Young America’s Foundation said that Michael passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously battling cancer.

“Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him,” the family said in a statement announcing his death.

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” said Fred Ryan, chairman of the foundation’s board. “He used his voice to champion freedom, personal responsibility, and the principles that defined his father’s presidency.”

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker also paid tribute, describing Reagan as an inspiration to many young conservatives across the nation.

Born on March 18, 1945, and adopted shortly after birth by Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman, Michael became a nationally syndicated radio host, author, and vocal advocate for conservative values.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen, their children, Ashley and Cameron, and his grandchildren, who continue to carry forward his family’s legacy.