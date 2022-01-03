Former presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa, passes on @74

The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC ) and a major contender for the 1993 poll, Bashir Tofa, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 74.

Tofa was said to have been pronounced dead on Monday by medical experts after battling with a protracted ailment that had affected his political activities, particularly during the fourth republic.

The deceased became famous after winning the NRC presidential ticket and was a major challenger of MKO Abiola’s in the controversial June 12, 1993, presidential election, annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Sources close to the bereaved family said the former presidential candidate has died and could be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Kano State.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

