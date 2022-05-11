Former presidential aspirant leaves APC over party’s guidelines, others

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has resigned from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after accusing it of engaging in some exclusionary practices that are against standard democratic tenets. The former senator who represented Yobe South constituency of Yobe State said the party is involved in anti-youth agenda and has lost moral bearing.

He accused the party of favoring money beyond competency, vested interest beyond common interest, chronic elitism beyond public good, and politics of exclusion beyond inclusion.

Garba who made his resignation known in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Karewa ward, Adamawa State, said he believes in the future of Nigeria and had high hopes in APC before now and cannot continue to retain the party’s membership.

The defection of Garba came hours after announcing that he would no longer purchase the N100 million presidential form of the ruling party despite raising N83.2million in donations for the purchase of the form.

Garba posited that APC hates the prospect of the new generation of leaders beyond just youth leadership seats, and has no credible, practicable plans for the future of Nigeria. He stressed that the party has always encouraged enemies and adversaries.

He accused the party of failing in its promises to deliver public good over the years, betraying the public trust, and turned out to be doing much worse than what the main opposition People’s Democratic party had done during their sixteen years of ruling.

“I do not, in all honesty, sincerely and with consciousness believe that any young man in Nigeria has a future or model worthy of emulation for the benefit of Nigeria in APC, I believe the party has drifted so much from the original beliefs of its foundation to a something more cynical, undemocratic institution. Worst is the issue of internal security that the party paid more attention to propaganda media statements than listening to the yearning of the people,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

