Former Presidential aide backs Winners’ Chapel on 40 pastors’ sack

A former presidential aide on social media, Reno Omokri, has backed the Living Faith Church popularly called Winners’ Chapel, decision to terminate the appointment of 40 pastors for performing poorly in their duties.
Omokri, who claimed that the church was right to have sacked the clerics over performance, stressed that evangelism does not have room for below par personnel and commended the General Overseer of the church, David Oyedepo, for taking a wise decision.
In a statement released through his official social media handle on Monday, he noted that for one of the affected pastors, Peter Godwin, who claimed that the leadership terminated his appointment for not generating enough money from members in his branch, to have run to the media indicated that he was culprit of the action.
Omokri said: “I read the letter from Winners Chapel and it did not mention anything about money. Rather, it used the word “church growth. Christ called us to engage in evangelism-Matthew 28:18-20. Any pastor that fails at that core duty should be sacked. This is what Christ told us in Matthew 25:14-29.
Earlier one of the affected pastors, Peter Godwin, who claimed that the leadership terminated his appointment for not generating enough money from members in his branch, disclosed that he was employed on the 28th of August, 2020.
Godwin, in a trending video, claimed that he was invited with about 40 of his colleagues by the head of pastors for the church in the state where he was deployed on July 1, 2021, and were all sacked over low income from their branches.
The cleric was deployed to Benue State for evangelism by the church leadership, a state that was, although, in the middle belt region, meanwhile was not a Muslim-dominated region of Nigeria.
The letter signed by Adebisi Aboluwade, the executive secretary for the church, Adebisi Aboluwade, reads: “Consequent upon the recent performance review which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectation. Please be informed that your service as the pastor in charge is no longer required in this commission with immediate effect. You are to vacate your official accommodation and hand over all properties including the official ID card to the area pastor before departure”.