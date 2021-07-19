Former Presidential aide backs Winners’ Chapel on 40 pastors’ sack

A former presidential aide on social media, Reno Omokri, has backed the Living Faith Church popularly called Winners’ Chapel, decision to terminate the appointment of 40 pastors for performing poorly in their duties.

Omokri, who claimed that the church was right to have sacked the clerics over performance, stressed that evangelism does not have room for below par personnel and commended the General Overseer of the church, David Oyedepo, for taking a wise decision.

In a statement released through his official social media handle on Monday, he noted that for one of the affected pastors, Peter Godwin, who claimed that the leadership terminated his appointment for not generating enough money from members in his branch, to have run to the media indicated that he was culprit of the action.

Omokri said: “I read the letter from Winners Chapel and it did not mention anything about money. Rather, it used the word “church growth. Christ called us to engage in evangelism-Matthew 28:18-20. Any pastor that fails at that core duty should be sacked. This is what Christ told us in Matthew 25:14-29. “The sacked pastor who went to the press after releasing a live video is playing on your emotions. He is not considering that he is undermining the faith of believers. “In John 15:16, Christ said “I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit.” Now, ask yourself what the consequence of not bearing fruit is. Christ answered that question in John 15:2 “Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit He takes away”. “This is why the only thing Christ ever cursed in His lifetime on Earth is the fig tree that bore no fruit-Mark 11:14. So, Winners Chapel is in order”, the former presidential aide added.

Earlier one of the affected pastors, Peter Godwin, who claimed that the leadership terminated his appointment for not generating enough money from members in his branch, disclosed that he was employed on the 28th of August, 2020.

Godwin, in a trending video, claimed that he was invited with about 40 of his colleagues by the head of pastors for the church in the state where he was deployed on July 1, 2021, and were all sacked over low income from their branches.

The cleric was deployed to Benue State for evangelism by the church leadership, a state that was, although, in the middle belt region, meanwhile was not a Muslim-dominated region of Nigeria.

He said, “Actually, by the special grace of God, our father in this great assembly, Living Faith Church received a mandate from the Lord to plant 10,000 churches in Nigeria and by the special grace of God, I was privileged to be one of the pastors that were employed on the 28th of August, 2020, that was last year.

“So after that, I started working, engaging myself in the work of the Lord. I tried my possible best to make sure I win souls for Christ but unfortunately, on the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see me, so I thought I was the only one. I was surprised, so I went to his office.

“When I got there, I saw other pastors too, over 40 of them, so I joined them. A few minutes later, we were issued a letter. I opened it and the content of the letter reads that I have been relieved of my duties.

The letter signed by Adebisi Aboluwade, the executive secretary for the church, Adebisi Aboluwade, reads: “Consequent upon the recent performance review which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectation. Please be informed that your service as the pastor in charge is no longer required in this commission with immediate effect. You are to vacate your official accommodation and hand over all properties including the official ID card to the area pastor before departure”.

