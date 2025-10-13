Former PDP national secretary resigns over party principles

The former National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has tendered his resignation, citing the erosion of the founding principles of unity, justice, and equity that once defined the party.

His exit comes as the PDP struggles to find its footing and regain public trust ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a resignation letter released on Monday, the former Enugu State House of Assembly member expressed deep concern over what he described as the gradual abandonment of the values upon which the party was built.

He lamented that the core ideals championed by the PDP’s founding fathers, particularly unity, justice, and equity, have been steadily undermined in recent years.

“The PDP that once stood as a beacon of hope for democratic governance has regrettably lost its moral and ideological direction,” Udeh-Okoye said.

“After much contemplation, I have come to the sole conclusion that I can no longer in good conscience remain within a system that has strayed so far from its original purpose.

“Therefore I am compelled to part way with the PDP as I embark on a progressive journey dedicated to restoring the value of democracy accountability and service to the people which the party has sadly abandoned,” he added.

Udeh-Okoye emphasized that his decision was not made lightly, noting the personal and political significance of the PDP in his life.

He recalled that the party had provided the platform for him to rise through the political ranks, from a state lawmaker to National Youth Leader, and most recently, National Secretary.

“For these priviledges and of services and trust I remain profoundly grateful to the party, its leaders and members at all level,” he added.