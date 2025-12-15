Former Osun speaker clinches ADC governorship ticket

A former Speaker of the Osun State Assembly, Najeem Salaam, has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Salaam clinched the ADC ticket to contest against candidates from other parties following the party’s primary held at the Ultimate Civic Centre in Osogbo.

Addressing party delegates ahead of the exercise, the Chairman of the ADC 2026 Primary Election Committee, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, stated that Salaam was the sole aspirant for the office.

“The list and information from the ADC Organising Secretary’s Office, along with the screening exercise conducted, indicate that Salaam is the only aspirant vying for the party’s ticket,” he said.

A total of 528 delegates drawn from the party’s 332 wards across Osun State participated in the exercise, which was observed by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the outcome, Nwajiuba said all 528 delegates cast ballots, with 520 votes declared valid for Salaam while eight were voided, adding, “By the power conferred on this panel by the constitution of the ADC, I, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chairman of the panel, announce the candidate-elect and flag bearer of our party for the Osun governorship election 2026: Najeem Salaam.”

In his acceptance remarks, Salaam thanked party members for the confidence placed in him and acknowledged the weight of the task ahead.

“I accept this mandate as the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC with a deep sense of responsibility. I accept it with hope because our people still believe. I accept it with prayer because the challenges ahead are real,” while pledging to work with party leaders and members toward a successful campaign in the 2026 governorship election,” the candidate declared.