Former OPEC president’s corruption trial begins in U.K court

Diezani Alison-Madueke, the trailblazing former Nigerian petroleum minister who became the first woman to lead the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has come under the spotlight in a major bribery case as proceedings begin in a British courtroom.

In 2023, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) formally charged her with accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” the NCA said at the time.

Prosecutors allege that she exploited her influential position while in office to secure personal luxuries through illicit deals.

Authorities claim Alison-Madueke received a range of extravagant perks, including substantial cash payments, chauffeur services, private aircraft travel, upscale London residences, interior upgrades, household staff, educational tuition for her child, and high-end merchandise from prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton.

The long-delayed trial officially begins on Monday at Southwark Crown Court in London and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, featuring witness testimonies and extensive review of evidence.

Alison-Madueke, 65, who has been on bail since her 2015 arrest in London, has pleaded not guilty to the six charges brought against her.

Two other defendants, Doye Agama, appearing remotely, and Olatimbo Ayinde, appearing in person, face related bribery allegations linked to the same alleged corruption network in Nigeria’s crucial oil industry.

Her political career included stints as transport and mining minister before overseeing petroleum resources under President Goodluck Jonathan, a period now overshadowed by international investigations into multi-million-dollar asset recoveries in the US and other jurisdictions.