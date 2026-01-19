Former OPEC president faces corruption charges in U.K.

Former OPEC President Diezani Alison-Madueke has appeared in a London court for preliminary proceedings ahead of her full trial on bribery charges from her time as Nigeria’s oil minister.

The 65-year-old, who has denied all charges, was present in the dock alongside co-defendant Olatimbo Ayinde, while another co-accused, Doye Agama, joined via video link, as technical preparations including jury matters unfolded before the full trial commences.

This appearance occurred on Monday, at Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, stemming from accusations that she abused her position as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015 by accepting financial rewards in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” the NCA said at the time.

According to the indictment, Alison-Madueke benefitted from at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets and the use of multiple London properties.

The charges also detailed financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees and gifts from top designer shops such as Louis Vuitton.

She was first arrested in London in October 2015 and has remained on bail since then, with formal charges brought by the UK’s National Crime Agency in 2023 for offences spanning 2011 to 2015.

The full trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 26, 2026, and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, drawing attention to one of the most prominent international corruption cases involving a former high-ranking Nigerian official.