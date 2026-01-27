Former Ondo deputy governor returns to APC

Former Ondo State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has formally returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His return was announced on Tuesday at Apoi Ward 2, Kiribo, in Ese Odo Local Government Area, where Ajayi stated that his decision aims to strengthen the APC, support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s EASE Agenda, and back President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move follows a period of political realignment in the state, during which Ajayi had departed the APC to contest the last governorship election under the PDP.

His re-entry into the ruling party comes amid ongoing efforts by APC leadership to reconcile with key stakeholders and consolidate unity ahead of future electoral contests.

Ajayi, who served as deputy to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, described his return as a reaffirmation of his full membership in the APC. He explained that the decision was motivated by a desire to contribute to the party’s growth, support the state government’s development plans, and align with the federal government’s policy direction under President Tinubu.

Addressing party members and supporters, Ajayi said “In politics, there could be disagreements, campaigns, propaganda, and blackmail, but at the end of the day, the bigger picture is the Nigeria project. We must come together to add value to the system.”

He likened his return to reconciliatory moves seen in other democracies, noting that personal differences should be set aside for the national interest.

In response to Ajayi’s return, the APC in Ondo State described the development as a major boost to the party’s unity and electoral strength. Party leaders said the move would enhance mobilization and strengthen the party’s grassroots structure across the state, ensuring effective delivery of APC programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Special Adviser on Legislative and Party Affairs, Babatunde Kolawole, reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and political cohesion.

He affirmed that Ajayi’s reintegration reflects growing confidence in the APC’s leadership and governance direction at both state and federal levels.

The state APC Chairman, Adetimehin, urged party stakeholders to remain committed to the party’s values and discipline. He emphasized that political reconciliation is essential for stability and development and warned against actions that could undermine party unity or violate established procedures.

The APC leadership also indicated that the party will continue to welcome and reconcile with former members willing to work within its framework.

The party reiterated its readiness to consolidate gains, sustain unity, and pursue victory in the 2027 elections, while insisting that any future disagreements must be resolved through established party channels and democratic processes.