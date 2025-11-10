Former Ogun guber candidate defects to PDP ahead 2027 election

The 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has officially resigned from the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajadi described his move to the PDP as a patriotic step toward rebuilding national unity and restoring public confidence in governance.

According to him, his decision was guided by conviction rather than animosity, emphasizing that the move was driven by the PDP’s national reach and its capacity to deliver on the aspirations of Nigerians.

The announcement was made on Monday in Abeokuta during a press conference, where Ajadi presented copies of his resignation letter to journalists, formally declaring his exit from the NNPP.

The letter, addressed to the party’s ward, local government, zonal, and national leadership, stated that the decision came after deep reflection on Nigeria’s political trajectory and the need to align with a party capable of driving genuine national transformation.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic,” Ajadi said. “I have great respect for the NNPP and its ideals, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, the PDP offers a broader platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism.”

The former gubernatorial candidate emphasized that his defection was motivated by conviction rather than bitterness, noting that Nigeria’s worsening economic challenges, rising unemployment, and leadership gaps require unity among progressives to rebuild public confidence.

“There is no bad blood between me and my former party,” Agadi clarified. “However, as the nation faces increasing hardship, it is time for like-minded patriots to unite and rebuild trust in governance.”

“Nigeria is at a crossroads. We need leaders who can listen to the people and act selflessly. I am confident that my entry into the PDP will strengthen the party’s grassroots base and rekindle hope among ordinary Nigerians,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to national service, Ajadi pledged to work with PDP leaders at all levels to promote peace, transparency, and inclusive governance.

“This is not just about politics. It’s about restoring faith in democracy and ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the true dividends of good governance,” he concluded.