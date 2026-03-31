Former NNPC official forfeits N3bn, properties to FG

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of N3 billion and three properties linked to Salihu Nuhu Jamari, former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Gas and Power Investment Company Limited.

The properties include an uncompleted six-bedroom semi-detached duplex with boys’ quarters at Plot 3168, Asokoro District, Abuja; a two-bedroom flat, Block 2, Apartment AI, Block EFG, Osborne II, Ikoyi, Lagos; and a restaurant located at Plot 102, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The order was granted by Justice J.O. Abdulmalik on Tuesday, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on March 17, 2026, through its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN.

The court had earlier, on February 25, 2026, issued an interim forfeiture order, directing the publication of the notice in a national newspaper to allow any interested party to show cause why the assets should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

According to the EFCC, the funds form part of a case involving conspiracy, kickbacks, bribery, and money laundering among staff and contractors of NNPC, in which Jamari’s name featured prominently through a petition dated April 28, 2025.

Investigations revealed that while serving as Managing Director of NGPIC, Jamari allegedly used his influence through his private companies, Cumulus Energy Limited and Pius and Phillips Petroleum Limited, where he is a director and signatory to the accounts, to receive kickbacks from three contractors awarded major projects by NNPCL.

After reviewing the application, Justice Abdulmalik held that it had merit and ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria.