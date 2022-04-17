Former minister tasks Christians on unity, peace coexistence

As Nigerians joined Christians globally to celebrate Easter season, a former Minister, Kabiru Turaki, has tasked citizens of the country to coexist peacefully and unite towards the development of the nation.

Turaki said that it was pertinent for Nigerians particularly Christians, as they celebrate to embrace and uphold peace and the need for a harmonious relationship as well as other values and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Through a statement from the Turaki Media Office in Abuja, on Sunday, the former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that Easter season remains a time to intensify efforts toward maintaining peace and f=work to make the country better.

“Easter is another opportunity for people of the Christian faith to be their brothers and sisters keepers, as well as work towards the peace and unity of Nigeria and pray for the development of the nation.

“Easter is a day when Nigerians must all reflect on and pray for the way forward, particularly because the country is approaching a crucial crossroad which is the 2023 general elections. We must all ask the Almighty God whose reasoning surpasses our understanding for guidance on the way forward,” the statement added.

He further urged that as Christians celebrate, Muslims should celebrate with them, and together they would work to build a nation that Nigerians would be proud of.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

