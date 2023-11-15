Former minister retires from Lasaco board after 9yrs

The management of Lasaco Assurance has announced the retirement of a former Minister of Sports, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, from its board, ending over nine years of cordial working relationship.

Ndanusa, according to Lasaco, would be leaving his role as Independent Director, Lasaco Assurance, a position he held and through it contributed his quota to the development of the company.

This development was disclosed through a statement released by the Company, to celebrate his contribution to Lasaco over the years.

While announcing his retirement during the board meeting, Ndanusa commended the company’s board, management, and others for their support since his appointment as board member.

Speaking on the ex-board member’s contributions after announcing his retirement, Chairman, Lasaco Assurance, Mrs. Olateju Phillips, expressed the board’s appreciation to Ndanusa, for providing strong as well as passionate leadership that contributed to success of the financial institution.

Also, the Managing Director, Lasaco Assurance, Razzaq Abiodun, disclosed that Ndanusa, while serving on the board, brought onboard extensive and wide range of experience garnered over the years, having held leadership roles across many fields including commercial, engineering and sports where he served as the Minister of Sports and Chairman National Sports Commission.

Abiodun, while wishing Ndanusa the best in future endeavours, expressed the management board’s appreciation to the ex-member for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the company.

Before his retirement, he used his office to strengthen synergy across the firm’s board and served on various board committees including Statutory Shareholders’ Audit Committee and Establishment and Corporate Governance Committee.

Until his retirement, he was also serving as a member of the Lasaco audit risk management and compliance committee, a committee he was appointed into considering his experience over the years as top civil servant and political appointee as well as others.

The experience of the 66 years old Engineer, who is a Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineering (FNICE), was also said to have been considered when he was appointed as the Chairman, Lasaco properties Limited.

As the chairman, Ndanusa oversees, provides policy guidelines and business development strategies in line with the ethics of real estate developers globally.

