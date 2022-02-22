Former minister, Jonathan campaign manager, other bag jail terms for money laundering

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State has sentenced a former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, and two others to three years imprisonment.

The two others were a former chairman of the People Democratic Party in Plateau state, Raymond Dabo, and the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization for 2015, Leo-Sunday Jitong.

Ochekpe, who served as Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the others were sentenced to three years imprisonment each by Justice H. M. Kurya on an amended three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

The court, however, on Tuesday, ruled that the three defendants have an option of a fine of N4 million, in replacement for the prison terms bagged.

They were alleged to have received the sum of N450million from Fidelity Bank through cash and wire transfer by some oil companies and former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

As gathered, the three accused persons had been standing trial since 2018 in a case of money laundering and conspiracy brought against them by the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amounting to over N450 million.

Investigations had shown that on 26th March, 2015, the sum of N450 million were withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by Fidelity Bank Plc, Jos main branch and it was handed over to the defendants in cash after they signed for collection.

Though the defendants claimed that they handed over the money to late Senator Gyang Pwajok, the Plateau State PDP Governorship candidate in 2015, they, however, failed to provide any evidence to support the claim.

The defendants were convicted on count one, bordering on conspiracy to accept cash payment above threshold under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2012 (as amended), and sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) fine each.

On count two, the defendants were convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N2, 000,000 (Two Million Naira) fine each. The sentences are to run consecutively.

