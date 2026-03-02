Former Iran supreme leader’s wife dies from attack injuries

The wife of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has died after succumbing to severe injuries sustained during recent joint U.S.-Israeli military airstrikes.

Her death follows the loss of her husband in the same attacks, which also claimed the lives of several other family members, including a daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law, further escalating the ongoing regional crisis.

On Monday in Tehran, Iranian state television and outlets such as Press TV and Tasnim reported that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, aged 79, passed away after remaining in a coma since the strikes on Saturday that targeted the Supreme Leader’s compound.

The attacks, part of escalating hostilities involving the United States and Israel, struck multiple sites in and around the Iranian capital, leaving her critically wounded alongside Khamenei.

She had been married to the late leader since 1964 and lived a largely private life away from public view.