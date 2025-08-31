27.6 C
Lagos
Sunday, August 31, 2025
spot_img
National

Former IGP dies after brief illness in Abuja hospital

0
2

The former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness at the age 69.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
SERAP requests N200,000 passport fees reversal
Next article
Akwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.