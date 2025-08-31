National Former IGP dies after brief illness in Abuja hospital 31 August 2025 0 2 The former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness at the age 69. MORE DETAILS SOON Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp Previous articleSERAP requests N200,000 passport fees reversalNext articleAkwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital Related Articles Health Akwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital National SERAP requests N200,000 passport fees reversal Business Northern youths threaten stopping food supply to Lagos, others LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Stay Connected0FansLike0FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe - Advertisement - Latest Articles Health Akwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital National SERAP requests N200,000 passport fees reversal Business Northern youths threaten stopping food supply to Lagos, others Opinion Wike wins as PDP eats the humble pie! Opinion Tinubu’s exchange rate reforms turned Naira to export engine Load more