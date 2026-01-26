Former Ekiti PDP spokesman defects to APC

A former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has announced his exit from the opposition party, describing it as unstable and no longer capable of supporting meaningful political engagement or sustainable development at both state and national levels.

The politician, Raphael Adeyanju, said his decision followed prolonged reflection on Nigeria’s political direction and his belief that effective governance requires a platform with internal coherence, organisational discipline, and a clear commitment to public service delivery.

He explained that his decision to align with the ruling party was driven by the need to operate within a structure that prioritises governance outcomes, stability, and constructive engagement, rather than persistent internal conflict and uncertainty.

In a statement issued on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, Adeyanju confirmed his resignation from the PDP and his formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating “I hereby officially resign my membership of the PDP and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

Explaining his decision further, he said the PDP had become dysfunctional, adding, “The PDP is plagued by a fundamental crisis of identity and purpose. It has become a rudderless ship, captained by conflicting interests,” while faulting its leadership structure and dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Adeyanju praised Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s leadership style under the APC, describing it as calm and inclusive.

He said, “Oyebanji’s approach to governance, the Shared Prosperity Agenda—which emphasises peace, infrastructure, agriculture, and welfare, mirrors the kind of pragmatic and people-centric politics I believe in.”

He maintained that the APC currently offers a more credible platform for public service, noting “I am joining the APC because it presents, at this critical hour, a more structured platform dedicated to governance and national rejuvenation.”

The former PDP spokesman said his defection was aimed at active participation rather than symbolism, declaring, “I am not defecting to merely hold a flag; I am joining to work,” while pledging to deploy his experience in political communication and grassroots mobilisation.

He concluded by acknowledging his time in the PDP and expressing optimism about the future, saying, “I thank the PDP for the platform it provided me in the past. I bear no grudges—only a renewed hope for a better Nigeria.”