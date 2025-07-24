Former Ekiti deputy governor leaves PDP over internal crisis

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and the 2018 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kolapo Olusola, has parted ways with the party.

Olusola, who had remained an active member of the PDP, cited persistent internal conflicts plaguing the party as the primary reason for his decision to leave.

The former governorship candidate, popularly known as Eleka, tendered his resignation through a letter addressed to the PDP chairman of his Ward 7, Ikere-Ekiti.

In his resignation letter, Olusola expressed gratitude to party leaders and members who had supported him during his political journey within the PDP.

While he did not disclose his next political move, the former Deputy Governor hinted at a need to realign with his vision and values.

“It is with deep reflection and utmost respect for the ideals of democracy that I tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the party and our dear state under its platform,” he added.

Olusola served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Ayodele Fayose from 2014 to 2018 and emerged as the PDP governorship flag bearer in the keenly contested 2018 gubernatorial election, which he narrowly lost to Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation adds to the growing list of high-profile defections from the PDP in Ekiti and across the South-West, fueling speculations of a possible political realignment ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Party sources have described the development as a huge blow, considering his influence in Ekiti politics and grassroots appeal in Ikere Local Government Area.

As of the time of filing this report, Olusola has not announced his next political destination, but political watchers believe he may soon unveil his plans as 2026 approaches.