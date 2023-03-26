Former Chief of Gen. Staff, Diya, passes on @78

Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya (retd), has been confirmed to have died barely a week to his 79th birthday.

Diya, who was former Chief of General Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was said to have died after a brief illness.

The former Vice President’s was pronounced dead by medical experts on Sunday after a thorough check on him.

This development was confirmed through a statement released on social media by his son, Oyesinmilola Diya.

It read, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

