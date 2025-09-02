Former boxing heavyweight champion dies @75 after brief illness

Former European heavyweight champion, Joe Burgner, has died at age 75.

Burgner, born in Hungaria, who later possessed a British citizenship, was said to have passed on in his care home in Brisbane, Australia, as disclosed by the British Boxing Board of Control, BBBC.

The BBBC, on its website, yesterday, expressed commiseration with the family of the boxing legend with a statement on its website which reads, ”It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender, Joe Bugner, has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

‘The British Boxing Board of Control passes condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner, who had 69 wins, 13 losses and one draw in his boxing career, had bouts with boxing greats, Muhammed Alli and Joe Frazier, going long distance before losing in unanimous decisions.

His most defining moment came in 1971 when he outboxed British hero, Henry Cooper, to clinch the British, Commonwealth and European crowns at age 21.