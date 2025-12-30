Ex Atletico Madrid captain dies at 91

Former Atletico Madrid player, Enrique Collar, has died at the age of 91.

Collar’s death was announced in a statement by Atletico, expressing condolences to the friends and family of the deceased as well as stating his immense contribution made to the history of the club which he featured for from 1953 to 1969.

”The red and white family loses a symbol who gave everything to take Atletico Madrid to the pinnacle of national and continental football,” the statement posted yesterday reads.

The winger scored 105 goals in 470 appearances and captained the Spanish side for 10 years, making him the longest ever player to skipper the club.

Collar was integral for the La Liga giants during the 1960 Copa del Generalisimo scoring in Atletico’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid, and went further to win a Cup Winners’ Cup, 3 Spanish Cups with the Los Rojiblancos.

The left footer also played for the Spanish national team at the 1962 World Cup in Chile, earning up to 16 appearances for the side. He retired in 1970 after a season at Valencia.