Former aide accuses Matawalle of arming Zamfara bandits

Musa Kamara, a former Senior Special Assistant to former Zamfara governor and Minister for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has accused his former boss of allegedly funding armed bandits, providing vehicles for their operations, and concealing a notorious terror commander after his arrest.

Kamara further alleged that large sums of money were disbursed to bandit groups across all 14 local government areas of Zamfara State.

In a video statement obtained on Friday, he claimed that he personally witnessed and facilitated transactions involving cash, vehicles, and properties for prominent bandit leaders, including Kachalla Halilu, Bello Turji, and Ado Aleru.

“Vehicles were bought and delivered. Money was given as settlements. I handled some of these myself. These are not false claims. I know what happened, even beyond what others may be aware of,” he alleged.

“I received ₦28,020 as part of these settlements,” he said, adding that the funds were also distributed to local youths.

He also referenced a separate incident, claiming that Haru Dole, a terror leader reportedly in possession of over 500 AK-47 rifles, was arrested by security operatives but later hidden on Matawalle’s orders. “Matawalle sent his aide to take Dole from the hospital and conceal him,” Kamara alleged.

The former aide further claimed that he oversaw the purchase and renovation of a house for bandit kingpin Turji.

“The house was completed and handed over under my supervision. These things truly happened,” he said.

Additionally, Kamara alleged that ₦88 million allocated for cows to be distributed to residents during Sallah was diverted, though he said he delivered part of the consignment.

“The cows were bought, some were stolen, some delivered. I handled the purchases and distribution,” he stated.

He added that he is ready to take the matter to court and provide evidence, urging whistleblower Murtala Assada to support him as a primary witness.

“I will reveal the truth in court. Justice must be done for the people of Zamfara,” Kamara said in the video.