Former Agriculture minister dies @ 78

The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has been confirmed dead by the family at the age of 78.

Ogbeh, who was pronounced dead by medical experts, was said to have died peacefully in his sleep.

The family, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, described the former minister as a man who departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community.

According to the statement, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh,” the family said in a statement.

“He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78.”

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” the statement added.

It noted that details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course, while expressing gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the family said.