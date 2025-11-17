Former acting PDP national chairman retires from politics

The former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Minister of Defence, Bello Haliru, has announced his retirement from active politics and his resignation from the political party.

Mohammed said his decision followed deep personal reflection and a sense of fulfilment after decades of service to Nigeria in various leadership positions, including as PDP National Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The announcement was contained in a letter issued from BMG Plaza, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Nassarawa Ward 1, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The letter was copied to the Birnin Kabi LG PDP Chairman, the Kebbi State PDP Chairman, the PDP National Chairman and the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees.

Mohammed, who recently turned 80, said it was time to take a well-deserved rest and allow a younger generation to continue the task of nation-building.

He expressed gratitude to God, PDP leaders, his colleagues and Nigerians for their support throughout his public service career.

Although stepping away from partisan politics, he reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of Nigeria’s unity, peace and progress, noting that he remains available to offer guidance whenever required.

According to him, “It has been a rare privilege to serve our nation and our party in various capacities. From my early days in public service to my tenures as Minister of Communications and Minister of Defence, to my service as Acting National Chairman and later Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, I have always sought to contribute to the unity, progress and democratic consolidation of our dear country.”

“I have witnessed Nigeria’s trials and triumphs. I remain grateful for the opportunity to contribute in whatever way I could. I shall continue to play my part as an elder citizen, and my experience will always be available whenever my guidance is required in the interest of our nation.