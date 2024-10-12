Forgotten protectors: The need for police pension reform

The social contract theory posits that individuals surrender certain rights to the state in exchange for protection and security. Yet, Nigeria’s police pension crisis raises a fundamental question about the reciprocity of this arrangement. Do we truly honour the sacrifices of those who safeguard our communities?

Nigeria’s police pension system is disappointingly inadequate. After 35 years of service, officers reportedly receive meager gratuities: ASP-SP (below N2 million), CSP-AC: (below N3 million), and DCP-CP (below N4 million). Monthly pensions are equally paltry: ASP-SP (N20,000-N35,000), and CSP-DC (N35,000-N60,000). A retired Commissioner of Police (CP) gets N70,000 as monthly pension while his or her gratuity is reportedly not even up to N5m. Notably, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Inspectors-General (IGs) are exempt from the contributory pension scheme. This contrasts sharply with the generous pensions and perks awarded to senators, representatives, and governors who serve only four to eight years.

From the above, one can safely say that police pensioners in Nigeria face a daunting reality. Years of service are disregarded, leaving them feeling invisible. This precarious situation exacerbates poverty, erodes morale and negatively impacts families. The quality of life plummets, veteran welfare is neglected and valuable institutional knowledge is lost. Moreover, police pensioners are frequently subjected to humiliation, disrespect and neglect, which undermine their dignity, self-esteem and mental well-being. These issues not only expose systemic inefficiencies but also perpetuate corruption and disregard for public servants.

The plight of police pensioners in Nigeria has reached a critical point. Over 100,000 retirees are reportedly owed N150 billion in outstanding pensions, forcing 75% of them to live below the poverty line. The situation is dire, with more than 50% losing their homes due to mortgage non-payment. Furthermore, 30% of their families have been compelled to withdraw their children from school, while many retirees have tragically lost their lives awaiting their retirement benefits.

It’s alarming to note that police officers fight alongside military personnel in Nigeria’s troubled regions, yet their ultimate sacrifices often go unseen and unappreciated. When military personnel are killed in action, the nation mourns, but police officers who make the same sacrifice are frequently forgotten. This stark disparity underscores a troubling devaluation of police service and sacrifice.

The Police Pension Reform Act 2014 introduced a contributory scheme for police officers. However, the Nigeria Police Force’s unique needs necessitate special consideration. A proposed bill seeks exemption, providing tailored benefits. The Pension Reform Act 2004 transferred police pension assets to the new scheme. The Nigeria Police Act 2020 reformed police service, including retirement benefits. This reform aims to enhance police officers’ retirement welfare, addressing their distinct challenges. Good on paper! But whither the outcome?

‘Poverty’s Police State’! ‘Disarmed and Disregarded’! ‘Social Unrest’! ‘Erosion of Trust’! The police pensioners’ ordeal in Nigeria, which stems from a fractured social contract, where the state neglects its obligations, represents deeper sociopolitical challenges. Unlike other countries where best practices in police pension management are demonstrated, policing in Nigeria reflects a broader crisis of vulnerability, insecurity and disillusionment. It shows that theres a dysfunction in the entire concept of the police system. Most importantly, it highlights the urgent need for reform to address the plight of the forgotten protectors and restore dignity to those who have served. Philosophical concepts shed light on this issue: bad faith (denying responsibility), banality of evil (bureaucratic corruption), and being-in-the-world (precarious existence). This reality underscores post-colonial disillusionment and the absence of eudaimonia (human flourishing).

In democracies, special dispensation is given to the police system in order to attract and retain the best human capacity. Most of these countries have special discounted mortgages Again, this leads us to another issue! The idea of Barracks to house the police personnel is a ridiculous throwback to a colonial Police Force. Take, for instance, the police system in Egypt is called Egyptian National Police (ENP). Established in 1878 in the Khedivate of Egypt, ENP is a department within the Ministry of Interior. Impliedly, the police, being part of the community, should live within the community they serve. Barracks are best reserved for Special Forces during emergencies. The police should be a service and not a force.

In post-colonial democracies, a police force is outdated. Historically, colonial authorities used police forces to intimidate the local population and the indigenous people. Theyre not meant to provide the mass of the people with service. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s police force hasn’t evolved since colonial times. Thats why, instead of protecting and serving the community, it prioritizes regime protection. If we go by the United Nations recommendation of at least 300 police officers per 100,000 civilians, Nigeria’s population of 229 million only highlights the disparity between Nigeria’s current policing and international standards.

To put this into perspective, the Vatican, with just 764 residents, has an astonishing 15,439 police officers per 100,000 civilians. Disturbingly, over 133,000 of Nigeria’s 371,800 police officers are assigned to protect the establishment, leaving most citizens underserved. In a clime where politics has not only become a story but also deepened our pain, the system will continue to dramatize an already dramatic situation.

In today’s fiercely competitive global economy, Nigeria needs a world-class policing service. Therefore, allowing the police pensioners ordeal to continue can have devastating consequences for the country. The economic implications are dire. One, its a sure road to increased poverty, inequality and crime rates as desperate pensioners turn to illegal activities to survive. Two, it can erode trust in government and institutions, fuelling social unrest and discontent, and negatively impacting national cohesion and social stability.

To tackle the police pension crisis, immediate payment of outstanding pensions and increased pension funding are essential. Policymakers must view pensioners as dedicated public servants, not just statistics. Police officers risk their lives daily to protect others. Therefore, their compensation must reflect this sacrifice. Effective short-term solutions include streamlining pension administration to simplify processes, establishing a dedicated Police Pension Board for focused oversight, and enhancing pension benefits to reflect inflation and cost of living. Long-term solutions include establishing special pension schemes for police officers serving in high-risk areas and creating a Police Pension Ombudsman Office to address complaints.

Resolving the police pension crisis requires accountability, transparency and social responsibility. To this end, Nigeria must also adopt a comprehensive police pension reform, embracing professionalism, cutting-edge technology, forensic sciences and artificial intelligence. For the Police Pension Scheme to gain credibility, a Board of Trustees, ideally led by a retired Chief Justice of the Federation, should oversee it. Annual audited reports from top-tier international auditing firms are also essential; and these reports should be publicly accessible for scrutiny and forensic analysis. This transparency will not only foster trust, the transformation will also align the police with the values and requirements of a post-colonial society, shedding its outdated colonial legacy.

President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly have crucial roles to play in tackling the systemic inefficiencies plaguing police retirees’ pension payments. To address this, the National Assembly should conduct public hearings to investigate the root causes and identify effective solutions. This proactive approach will not only prevent similar issues in the future but also guarantee timely and efficient benefits for police pensioners. By taking this step, the National Assembly will be seen to be demonstrating its commitment to the welfare of police retirees, ultimately restoring Nigerians’ trust in the government’s ability to provide for its citizens.

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)