Foreign affairs minister resigns to join Bauchi governorship race

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet as he prepares to pursue his governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 election in Bauchi State.

His exit from the Federal Executive Council signals the beginning of his campaign under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, after serving for about two and a half years as minister.

Confirming the development on Monday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the resignation had been formally communicated through the appropriate channels.

“The minister has resigned his position,” Ebienfa stated.

Sources indicate that Tuggar submitted his resignation letter to President Tinubu, formally notifying the presidency of his decision to step down and focus on his political ambition.

His resignation is in line with a federal directive requiring political appointees seeking elective offices to vacate their positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The directive, issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, instructed all affected appointees to resign on or before March 31.

Those affected include ministers, ministers of state, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, and heads of federal agencies intending to contest elective positions.

The directive is based on Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 and aligns with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.