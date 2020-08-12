Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyema, tests coronavirus negative

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, has tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

H explained that his new status was coming after a series of tests for the deadly respiratory disease returned negative.

The Minister, who announced his negative result through a post on his social media page on Sunday, revealed that he tested negative after three weeks of an intensive treatment protocol.

“By the very special grace of God, my latest COVID19 test result came back negative after three weeks of isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders, and.

“Numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support, and encouragement never let me walk alone,” the post read.

It would be recalled that the Minister had on 19th July, announced that he tested positive for the virus and proceeded to isolation for proper treatment. official twitter handle.