Forbidden fruit and test of patience

I have always believed that if Eve was not in a hurry, perhaps God would have let her touch and have the forbidden fruit afterall.

As a matter of fact, the fruit has come from the tree of knowledge of good and evil created by God for a good purpose.

Behind the creation of the forbidden fruit is the goodness of God not His wickeness.He loves us but we call him names because He won’t answer our prayers immediately.

But then, He needed to test our patience to know if He could add to our formation. We failed and I think many are still falling over this special virtue, “PATIENCE”.

The Bible says that the meek inherits the earth. In order words, impatience will only make you to eat little.

God knows He will not answer our prayer immediately but will process our thoughts, check our intention and mindset before delivering our request.

During this period, just as Adam and Eve blackmailed God for being too late to reveal the mystery of the forbidden fruit, we do mostly to our potential benefactors for our lack of patience and of course our self-interest.

I have learnt about this and always pray to God to grant me more grace to be patient. It takes a lot of grace.

How will you describe a person who prefers that her benefactor should give to her the food meant for his own child? Selfish you may say.

And she gladly took the food even when she knew it was reserved and ate it from the already “blackmailed” benefactor.

After calling him names, she was not ashamed to eat the food on the basis that the benefactor had promised to give!it to her. “Sense of entitlement”. Let us be careful.

Eve did the same. She knew God wouldn’t have created bad food in the garden of Eden but she lacked the patience to wait. She ate her little and died instantly, spiritually.

We hardly check our self when desperately in need of something but easily nail our potential benefactors due to our own shortcomings.

Is it not better we allow a miserly person to live his own life if he is yet to redeem his promise than to call him names and tag him as not straight forward.

Check who you have chosen to help, he or she may not have the patience for you to process his or her demand before blackmailing you.

It does not take such a person one or two months to show his or her character. Let us be careful.

By Kunle Awosiyan

