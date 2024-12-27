For Osundare, Oyebanji: So much to celebrate

There are numerous reasons why we celebrate or mark dates: they are usually dates to remember, especially for good. In this column today, our focus is on two illustrious sons of Ekiti – Professor Niyi Osundare and the governor of the state, His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji.

On Wednesday, 11th December, 2024, all roads led to the English Department, Faculty of Arts of the premier university, the University of Ibadan and the reason for the season, as they say, was the Poet Laureate, Professor Niyi Osundare. Teachers, friends, colleagues, students, comrades as well as family and well-wishers all gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the occasion when Professor Osundare bagged the National Order of Merit Award.

In like manner, last Saturday was the 57th anniversary of the day the amiable governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, came to mother earth. Half-way through his first term in office, Oyebanji characteristically was self-effacing in marking his birthday; making it low key did not, however, allow it the luxury of escaping the attention of many, yours truly inclusive.

The theme of the Ibadan celebration was “Niyi Osundare: Ten years after, the harvest continues”. What harvest, if we may ask? The harvest of awards, recognitions and accolades for the Ikere-Ekiti born self-effacing poet of international repute. It was, indeed, a day of poetry reading, music and dance and the creme-de-la-creme of the literati were in ample supply.

If Osundare needs any introduction, not his poem on the country’s judiciary! It will be difficult to find anyone conversant with social media who has not come across Osundare’s caustic, even sarcastic, poem on the well-known corruption – a national malaise – that has not spared the hallowed chambers of the Judiciary, often touted, but now almost totally discredited, as the last hope of the common man.

But how many people also knew that “My Lord, where do I keep your bribe?” landed Osundare a lawsuit? He revealed at the 10th celebration of his Nigerian National Order of Merit award that human rights lawyer, Comrade Femi Falana, is the lawyer helping him with the court case (s) that, perhaps, his most popular poem of this generation attracted. So, Dele Farotimi was not the first to call out the judiciary, although the instruments applied by both Osundare and Farotimi differed. The judiciary must watch it!

Much of the encomiums poured on Prof. were not strange or new to me. During my NYSC year followed by an M. Sc. class at the premier university, Osundare was a senior Comrade that we all gathered around to advance the struggle for a better society. The fire has not dimmed in him. Speaker after speaker made reference to his humanity and selfless devotion to the cause of the oppressed and down-trodden.

Osundare’s passion for learning and culture; his love for the environment; and the sadness that their mindless degradation engenders in him was palpable when he spoke about the felling of some iconic trees near the premier university’s First Gate: “Universities are known all over the world by their trees. Trees tell stories”, he said. “You cannot destroy your environment and still be at peace. If you don’t love the trees around you, you are not likely to love your neghbours”, he added. Profound! You begin to understand the love that the Whites show to their pets and the environment and how this impacts on their human-to-human relationship.

Apart from the environment, any humanity fearful of losing its very essence must know and cherish its history. Hear this: “Ti a ba tan (if we shine or glow)/ Ti a ko ba ni itan (But know not our history or have no history)/ A kii pee taan (It won’t take long before we expire)”. What, then, do we make of the way History has been relegated to the background in our country today? The elders say: “Any diety that the elders alone worship/That the coming generations are not introduced to/Will sooner than later go into extinction”. The same goes for History that is not taught to coming generations.

When Osundare said his heart bleeds seeing people being cheated, I knew he has not changed a bit from the Osundare I knew as far back as 1982, despite the vicissitudes of life and his travels and sojourn in many countries and continents of the world. In his essential humanity, despite all accolades and shining academic laurels, he remains as constant as the Northern Stars!

*************

Fifty-seven thunderous applause for the governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji (aka BAO) who celebrated his 57th birthday last Saturday. For two reasons, I have closely followed BAO’s activities in office. One, because of his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, a Yoruba “Omoluwabi” personified. Initially, I had my reservations about BAO because of the “warfare” that preceded his clinching the coveted post.

Godfather-godson relationships seldom yield good dividends and they also hardly last. So I thought Ekiti would follow a similar pattern – but so far, so good. Silver and gold have I not to give to BAO but what I have give I thee – and for the wise, it is more precious than gems and rubbies: Three areas where I think any governor in the South-west should focus attention are security of life and property, food security, and education. BAO should redouble his efforts in these key areas.

More than ever before, the stampede over food palliatives occasioning loss of lives across the country dictate that we prioritize food production, which is impossible in an atmosphere of insecurity. That the South-west has fallen in the pecking order in the field of education also calls for serious action to redress the situation. Congratulations and happy birthday!

FEEDBACK

Why are Yoruba the “problem” of NIgeria?

The reasons the Yoruba are always controversial can be located in the Yoruba system of values where money comes a distant sixth position. You may wish to interrogate the first three values said to be held in high esteem by the Yoruba (of old?). The first is “làákàyè” – the application of knowledge, wisdom and understanding (Ogbón and ìmò òye). The second is “Ìwà Ọmọlúwàbí” (integrity). Someone with integrity is a man/woman of their word. If you have all the wealth in the world but lack integrity, you are not worth a thing. Integrity is combined with “ìwà” (character) which we regard as “Omolúàbí”. The third is “Akínkanjú” or “Ìwà Akin “ (valour). That is why “Balógun” is second-in-command in Yoruba land. The Balóguns lead the people to war – leading with great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle. Yoruba people have no respect for cowards. Money is said to be number six on that value scale, coming after gainful employment and valour. – Owo is one platform.

I am proud to be Yoruba, the most tolerant nationality in Nigeria! And if there will be an opportunity to come back to this world again and to choose what ethnic group to belong to, I will choose Yoruba again and again! What of the giant strides of the Yoruba in Christianity, beginning with Samuel Ajayi Crowther of the Anglican church to Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola of CAC of the 1930 revival “isoji” Oke-Oye of Ilesa fame; to Moses Orimolade of the C&S; Bilewu Oshoffa of the CCC; to the present Baba Adeboye of RCCG, Baba Kumuyi of Deeper Life, Baba Oyedepo of Living Faith Worldwide and a host of others! Yoruba lead in courage, hard work and commerce; they are self-made; display wisdom in almost every good thing while others follow! – Engr. James Awolowo Olayemi, Odo-Owa, Kwara State.

It is in our stars! The more others hate us, the more empowered we become! We are the only ethnic nationality that still remembers its progenitor,Oduduwa, and to empathize with him physically and spiritually. We shared so many things with Israel. We are the eyes of the Almighty .The more others hate us, the more powerful we become.Those who love us are blessed by God. We have what we call Yoruba ethos; go against it, you are doomed! Align with other enemies of the race to betray our ethos, Karma deals with you. – Akoso Atayese.

Your opinion speaks volumes to the authorities. Whether they get the message and do the needful is another thing entirely. But posterity will judge! I hope those concerned will see it and not only read it but digest and act on it. I wish the authorities will also play their part and see to it that there is total freedom for all and sundry. – Aderemi ajadi Desalu.

The mind enjoys having a thread of thoughts to hold on to or rap a human being around. Yet, it is the individual being that is held to account for his actions and not the tribe, religion or class to which he belongs. Why? Because at school we have no option but to gang or play together as classmates, close friends, etc. until it is time to graduate. This world is a school. We come here as individuals who find ourselves as classmates, close friends, etc. because we are born into a family, then tribe, with all that goes with it; yet, we go back alone like we came! By the way, has it ever occurred to you that it is with the mind that we love and hate at the same time? – Henry Atenaga.

Our culture, our character, our liberalism, our honesty, our forthrightness, our confidence, and many more virtues set the Yoruba apart! My worry, however, is if we are passing such to the next generation. – Bola Olowo.

Wishing all my highly esteemed readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Take my word for it: T-Pain will soon become T-Pleasure or I promise to join the march as we storm our own Bastilles at Bourdilion, Ikoyi, Lagos. Let it not get to that, please!

* Former Editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, BOLAWOLE was also Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Westerner newsmagazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday Tribune and TREASURES column in the New Telegraph newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.