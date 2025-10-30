Football fans fix date for protest against NFF’s management style

In a bid to curb football mismanagement and corrupt practices in Nigerian football, soccer loving fans have planned to hold a rally against the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to protest occurrences of bad management put up by the football body.

The group convener of the protest, Save Nigeria Football Movement, SNFM, has called on football stakeholders and fans of the round leather game to massively join the remonstration to end corrupt practices put up by the NFF, which has caused a decline in the sport’s growth in the west African country.

In a statement signed by the SNFM Coordinator, Ladi Waidi, the group disclosed that the agitation is targeted at the leadership at the football Glass House, particularly its General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, who has held the position over 11 years despite his ineptitude and bad leadership which has caused a continuous downtown in the country’s football related performances.

The body says it is using the protest, billed for November 17 at the NFF headquarters in Abuja, to demand administrative transparency alongside accountability and the removal of Sanusi and other corrupt officials from their designations.

“We insist that we will no longer tolerate the mismanagement and corruption that has plagued Nigerian football for years,” the statement reads in bit.

“It is time for change, and we are calling on Nigerians to join us on November 17 to demand a better future for our football.”