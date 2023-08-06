Football coach kills lover, removes intestine in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old football coach, Bankole Oginni, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, who was also of the same age, in Akure, the state capital.

Oginni, who was said to have killed the lady in his room, was apprehended by men of the Nigerian Police Force, B Division, Oke-Aro, Akure after the victim’s lifeless body was found inside his room with the intestine already removed.

It was gathered that Oginni invited the victim from her house for a visit after which her line became unreachable.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday

Odunlami-Omisanya disclosed that an unnamed lady reported the incident at the B Division Police Station in the Oke-Aro area of Akure which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the lifeless body of the deceased was found in the suspect’s room with her legs and hands tied, her body dissected, and her intestines removed.

Odunlami-Omisanya added that there were patches on the victim’s body that showed signs of hot water burns.

She stated that the suspect had been arrested, while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at a nearby hospital.

