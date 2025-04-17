Flying Eagles coach picks Bameyi, Jephta, 22 others for AFCON

Nigeria’s under-20 head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has unveiled a formidable 24-man squad for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, set to kick off in Egypt in just 10 days.

Leading the charge are standout goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, captain and defender Daniel Bameyi, dynamic midfielder Sulaiman Alabi Jojo, and lethal forward Kparobo Arierhi.

The roster boasts a mix of homegrown talent and overseas stars, including Germany-based defenders Adamu Maigari and Emmanuel Chukwu, Croatia-based midfielder Caleb Ochedikwu, and forwards Clinton Jephta, Divine Oliseh, and Precious Benjamin, also playing in Germany. Simon Cletus rounds out the midfield with his flair.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA U20 World Cup runners-up, will jet off to Egypt on Sunday for pre-tournament friendlies.

Their campaign begins with a showdown against Tunisia in Cairo on May 1, followed by clashes with Morocco on May 4 and Kenya on May 7.

The top four teams will secure a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, running September 27 to October 19.With Zubairu’s blend of grit and flair, the Flying Eagles are poised to reclaim their continental dominance and soar to global glory.

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia Yakub (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Emmanuel Chukwu (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Uljanik Pula, Croatia); Israel Isaac Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Simon Cletus (Mavlon FC); Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Precious Benjamin (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Ezekiel Anthony Kpangu (Inspire FC); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Theophilus Mendos Rickson (Niger Tornadoes); Kparobo Nathaniel Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Yushau Armiyau (Katsina United).