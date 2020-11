Flour manufacturer reiterates commitment to Nigeria’s food security sustenance

A major food producer, Crown Flour Mill Ltd, has reiterated its unrelenting commitment to national food security through consistent focus on food safety, innovation, and cost efficiencies.

The comapany stated that its focus was on meeting the Nigerian consumers’ yearning for consistent access to quality, healthy and affordable staple foods.

Crown Flour, a company which produces a wide range of quality flour, pasta noodles, biscuits, semolina, and confectionery from wheat, has made a major investment in milling plants and technical innovations across its subsidiaries.

The company’s Managing Director, Ashish Pande, reiterated the company’s commitment to quality food standards and production models that add nutritional value to the consumers and economic benefits to the nation.

Pande said: “Based on a deep understanding of the Nigerian consumers, our food brands are produced under the highest safety standards; and we have developed a robust distribution and redistribution network that are tailored to the market landscape.

“These efforts ensure that our portfolio of wheat-based products such as flour used at bakeries and confectioneries; and packaged pasta and noodle brands which are consumed frequently in Nigerian households are made available across retail shops and marketplaces across Nigeria,” he added

The company’s managing director further stated: “With our major investments in modern milling plants we have been able to develop an efficient milling process. The investment in our production process is a further demonstration of our focus on food safety, consumer nutritional health, and cost efficiencies.”