Flour manufacturer introduces new wheat varieties, partner FG on sufficiency

A major food producer, Crown Flour Mill Ltd, has concluded plans to introduce new varieties of wheat and expressed commitment towards assisting Federal Government in achieving sustainable food sufficiency across the country.

The company stated the moves were targeted at boosting Nigeria’s wheat capacity and assist the country in the introduction of new ways of agriculture.

Crown Flour, a company that produces a wide range of quality and a subsidiary of Olam Group, disclosed these when it’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi, and Head Human Resources, Moshood Quadri, along with other senior management staff of the company paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in his office in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Adeniyi said that the visit was to intimate the Federal Government through the minister the company’s commitment to building Nigeria’s wheat-growing capability by bringing in new seed varieties and innovative ways of agriculture.

Contributing to the meeting, the company’s Wheat Development Programme Officer, Rauda Umar, stated that the company will soon be embarking on research and seed trials, training in modern agricultural practices in a block farming pilot project. According to her, plans are at an advance stage to commit Kano State to make land available for the project.

The Managing Director of CFM, Ashish Pande, said he believed strongly in Nigeria’s potential to grow good quality wheat and will support by training local farmers, gathering resources for new seed development and bringing in new technology all aiming to boost up the capability of Nigeria.

The company said that it was looking to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, state governments, and other major stakeholders in the agricultural sub-sector in order to achieve this objective. She said the company plans to introduce the findings of research trials and cultivation of a heat-tolerant durum wheat variety carried out by the company in Senegal into Nigeria.

As gathered, Crown flour had made some valiant strides through in wheat development program and various initiatives in areas such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of input, seed production, etc. targeted at smallholder wheat farmers and other players in the wheat production value chain and downstream sector and aimed at boosting the quantity and quality of local wheat production.

Responding, the minister commended the team for coming and promised that government will extend to the company all the support it needs to succeed in the developmental programmes they have elected to undertake.