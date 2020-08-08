Report on Interest
Flood sweeps two persons away in Zamfara

At least two persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of residents displaced after several hours of downpour which led to flooding in Zamfara State.

The two persons were said to be residents of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and that they died while trying to escape from the flood.

Confirming the tragedy on Saturday, Special Adviser to the state governor on Humanitarian and Disaster management, Fa’ika Ahmad, in an interview with newsmen, stated that the flood also destroyed houses, cars, and other properties worth millions of naira in the state.

The Special Adviser on Humanitarian and Disaster Management, who sympathized with the family of the victims, appealed to residents occupying structures in flood-prone areas to vacate immediately.

It would be recalled that seven Local Government Areas of the State have been penciled down Nigerian Meterological agency to experience high rate of rainfall during the year.

