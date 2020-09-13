Flood sweeps two children away during rainfall in Lagos

No fewer than two children were reported to have been swept away in Kosofe Local Government during the downpour recorded yesterday night across Lagos State.

It was learnt that the two children were swept away when Oyebanjo Street in Ketu axis experienced flooding caused by persistent rainfall which crippled activities in the state particularly within the axis.

As gathered, the children and some others missed their steps while trying to leave a flooded area that led to the community access road been cut off, fell into the flood current, and were swept away through the canal.

The Guild learnt that three children missed their steps and of the three, one was rescued by residents before the flood current in the community could overpower the child while the two others were still missing.

Although identities of the affected children were yet to be revealed but the officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were said to have intensified search and rescue missions.

On the ongoing operations, the Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said that the incident occurred at about 8:00 pm in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that a joint team of responders including Lagos State Fire services, and the state Ambulance Bus Services (LASAMBUS) were already at scene to ensure the rescue.

He said: “The Agency’s tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the floodwater. Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal. This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate”.

The director-general, however, appealed to exercise extreme caution, particularly with young children, in flood-prone and low lying areas.