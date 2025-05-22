Flood sweeps three Australians away, destroys homes

At least three people have been confirmed dead after severe flooding swept through New South Wales, Australia, prompting widespread evacuations and widespread destruction.

Authorities said the disaster, which has been declared a national emergency, damaged thousands of homes and properties and forced many residents to flee.

Among the victims were a 60-year-old woman, a man believed to be in his 30s, and a 63-year-old man.

Commenting on the scale of the disaster, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters on Thursday that rivers, creeks, and tributaries had risen to levels not seen in more than a century.

“Many people would have never seen this level of inundation or flooding in their communities,” Minns said, stressing the historic severity of the situation.

Despite a strong emergency response, Minns admitted that the scale of the crisis had outstripped government resources. “The number of homes inundated and the number of communities isolated far exceed the number of boats, helicopters, and trucks that any government can provide,” he added.

As the situation worsened, the State Emergency Service (SES) issued 149 flood warnings across the state, 37 of which were at emergency level. An estimated 48,000 people have been isolated by rising waters.

In response, emergency crews have carried out more than 600 flood rescues and received over 4,600 calls for assistance with rescue operations ongoing, particularly in Glenthorne, where helicopters, boats, and ground crews have been deployed.

According to SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey, more help is being deployed saying, We currently have 500 rescue boats and nine helicopters operating between the Hunter and Coffs Harbour,” he said. “More resources are on the way.”

Storey cautioned residents against letting down their guard, stressing that the easing rainfall did not mean the danger was over.

He warned that renewed river rises were still expected in northern New South Wales, and urged communities not to become complacent.

Storey appealed to those in flood-prone areas to respond promptly to evacuation orders, noting that emergency teams and partner agencies were working tirelessly to carry out rescues and provide support.

According to him, cooperation from the public remained crucial to keeping everyone safe.

To support displaced residents, 15 evacuation centres have been opened across the region, including in Dungog, Gloucester, Taree, Wingham, Kempsey, Coffs Harbour, and Port Macquarie.

At the federal level, Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain announced the activation of disaster recovery payments for residents in Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Dungog, and the MidCoast council areas.

McBain also pointed to a larger issue behind the repeated disasters. “We’re seeing more frequent and more intense disasters across the world, and climate change is a major driver of that.”