Flood sweeps over 300 people away across 36 states in 8months

Over 300 Nigerians were reported to have died and several others have been displaced during flood disasters recorded across the country in the last eight months.

The deaths were said to have been recorded from over 100 communities affected by flooding during heavy downpours recorded across the country within the period under review.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday, at a strategic workshop with stakeholders on disaster risk reduction and management held in Abuja.

Ahmed disclosed that over 50 flood disaster distress calls were often received by the agency through its offices daily.

He noted that the number of flood disasters was increasing by the day as rainfall intensified across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The NEMA boss attributed the high death rate recorded to brazen disregard for earlier warnings by the government and citizens on rainfall and other weather challenges for the year.

He noted that the state and local governments as well as the citizens’ decision to turn down recommendations made earlier on possible disasters had made emergency management very difficult.

According to him, the statistics could increase before the end of the year and become higher than in previous years should the citizens continue to disregard the agency’s warning.

It would be recalled that NEMA recorded at least 363 deaths and over 2.1 million people displaced after their communities were flooded over eight years ago.

