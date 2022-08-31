Flood sweeps over 1000 villagers away in Pakistan

No fewer than 1000 villagers have been swept away after torrential rains and flooding submerged a third of Pakistan killing more than 1,100 people, including 380 children.

Following the flood disaster, the United Nations was said to have appealed for aid for what it described as an “unprecedented climate catastrophe.

The Army helicopters was said to have plucked stranded families and dropped food packages to inaccessible areas as the historic deluge, triggered by unusually heavy monsoon rains, destroyed homes, businesses and crops, impacting 33 million people.

The Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, speaking to newsmen on Wednesday described the scale of the disaster as a catastrophe of unknown precedent and that one third of the country is literally under water.

She said that the water was not going to recede anytime soon.

On his part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif disclosed that at least 380 children were among the dead.

He said the scale of the climate disaster commanded the world’s collective attention.

As gathered, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the northern valley of Swat and reviewed rescue and relief operations, saying that “rehabilitation will take a long, long time.”

The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

The United States would provide $30 million in support for Pakistan’s flood response through USAID, its embassy in Islamabad said in a statement, saying the country was “deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan.

