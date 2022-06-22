Flood sweeps female student away in Ondo

A female student of Mount Carmel Girls’ Secondary School in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, Motunrayo John, has been swept away during flooding in the state.

As gathered, the student was standing at a location close to a river called Dada when the flood swept her away before help could come from residents.

The tragedy was said to have occurred when the victim, who is in Junior Secondary School 3, left her school premises after closing hours and was trying to feel the depth of the running water.

It was learnt that while dipping her legs into the heavy flood, Motunrayo lost balance and was already carried away by the flood into the river before help could reach her.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, described the incident as very unfortunate, noting that parents and guardians should always caution their children and wards from taking such dangerous acts.

She, however, disclosed that a search and rescue operation for the student has commenced, expressing hope that she would be found.

