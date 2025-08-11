Flood sweeps eight farmers away in Ebonyi

No fewer than eight farmers have been confirmed dead after severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall swept through a plantain plantation in Enohia Itim, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Out of the eight victims, three bodies have been recovered, while five others, including three children, remain missing.

Aside from claiming the lives of residents, over 800 people, as gathered, were affected by the flood after the heavy current swept through their farmland, destroying crops in the region.

The council’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Nkama, disclosed this through a statement released to newsmen on Monday.

Nkama disclosed that the incident resulted from severe rainfall that led to a flood disaster, causing widespread destruction.

According to the statement, “Confirming the incident, the Councilor representing the good people of Itim Ward in Afikpo Legislative Council, Hon Francis Abani Okpani disclosed that out of the eight people who lost their lives to the flood, three bodies have been recovered while five are still missing and that three children were part of those who lost their lives.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Afikpo LGA, Timothy A. U., who expressed sadness over the incident, extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

He assured of government support and pledged to collaborate with relevant state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and timely relief to those affected.

Recalling that the Federal Ministry of Environment had predicted Afikpo as one of the areas in Nigeria likely to experience flooding, the council chairman implored the people of Afikpo to incorporate climate change projections into flood risk management plans.

He also urged them to ensure that their drainage systems are effective and to keep their drains and waterways clear of debris to prevent blockages.