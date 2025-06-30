Flood sweeps Borno resident away, destroys many property

At least one person has been reported to have drowned and property worth millions of Naira destroyed, following devastating flood that submerged Gumsuri and Wovi communities in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

While some eyewitnesses narrated that the flood claimed two lives others account revealed that one person died from the flood that occurred after a heavy rainfall recorded in the community.

It was learnt that the flooding, which occurred after four hours of heavy rainfall yesterday, destroyed homes and displaced scores of residents who never saw the disaster coming.

Preliminary assessments indicate that nearly 50 per cent of residential buildings in both communities were affected, with families forced to flee to higher ground for safety.

Residents described the situation as dire, calling for immediate intervention from government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and concerned individuals to assist victims with shelter, food, and medical supplies.

“We are overwhelmed,” said one community elder in Gumsuri. “Many have lost everything. We fear more bodies may be found as we continue to search.”

Efforts to get the State Government reaction to the disaster that occurred weeks after flood swept away many residents of Niger State, forcing them to relocate elsewhere to avoid more casualties in the state, has proven abortive.