Flood sweeps away commercial motorcyclist in Lagos

The flood that followed the over 10 hours rainfall recorded across Lagos State has swept away a commercial motorcyclist identified as Abe in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The commercial motorcyclist was said to have lost control, fell and was swept away while riding along the Ile-Epo Bus Stop canals.

Aside from the commercial motorcyclist, over 200 households were said to have been impacted by the heavy rainfall and floods in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area of the state.

The incident was confirmed on Saturday by the Coordinator for Southwest, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, through a statement made available to newsmen after the rain subsided.

Farinloye disclosed that the commercial motorcyclist was cautioned by his not to embark on the ride but the man turned down their recommendations and decided to take the risk.

According to him, One motorcycle rider simply called Mr Abe was swept away after refusing to heed to warnings from his colleagues not to ride along the Ile Epo Bus top canals in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State and subsequently swept away.

“NEMA and other emergency agencies are on assessment exercise at some flash points, discussions with affected populations and proffering immediate solutions in handling the situations.

Some vulnerable group have moved to temporary save facilities while the adults are salvaging their water impacted properties.

“The Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed has ordered the immediate release of relief materials to the people who have taken refuge in 4 churches in the areas

“In addition, children wears, women wears, mattresses, antiseptic and other immediate assistance to the impacted population at Orile Agege Local Government Area to provide immediate succour to about 200 people this afternoon and materials are been loaded currently

“NEMA is assisting the owner of a building that the fence collapsed and the need to salvage the building by reconstruction of the fence to solidify the base to prevent it collapsing on the next bungalow building”.

