Flood sweeps away 38 people, renders dozens homeless in Brazil

No fewer that 38 people have been confirmed dead while 80 others were rendered homeless following the aftermath of an heavy flood which hit Petropolis, a city in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil.

The city streets were said to have been flooded by downpours, while landslides also resulted in fatalities after the amount of rain on Tuesday exceeded expectations for the entire month of February.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the local government officials said that some rescue teams were still in search for several missing people, adding that about 80 houses were hit by landslides on Morro da Oficina.

According to the authorities, who are said to expect the death toll to rise, Several fire department and local civil defense teams are working at the site to rescue more victims.

Rio de Janeiro’s Governor, Claudio Castro, described the incident as unfortunate and unexpected, adding that it was like a war as the flood had cars overturned, water still and hanging from poles.

“The situation is almost like war. Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” he said.

On his part, the President, Jair Bolsonaro, who was traveling to Russia, through his social media handle said that he had asked ministers to help the city and the victims of the storm.

According to an eye witness, Henrique Pereira, the flood came with great force as he described the horror of watching the effect it caused, adding they were still battling with the pandemic, then the flood came.

“The water came very fast and with great force. My loss was 100%. Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes,” he said.

As gathered, the City Hall declared three days of mourning as the city is practically at a standstill. Displaced people are being taken to schools and support shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes. Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the midwest and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

