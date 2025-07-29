Flood sweeps away 30 Chinese after submerging communities

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall swept through Beijing, Chinese capital, prompting a widespread evacuation and destruction.

The deaths occurred in Beijing’s mountainous northern districts, with 28 killed in Miyun and two in Yanqing.

Torrential rain started over the weekend and intensified around the Chinese capital and surrounding provinces on Monday, with Beijing recording rainfall of up to 543mm (21.3 inches) in its northern districts.

Authorities in Beijing have relocated more than 80,000 residents from areas worst hit by flooding, which has damaged dozens of roads and cut power to at least 136 villages.

The heaviest rain in Beijing is expected early on Tuesday, with rainfall of up to 300mm (11.8 inches) forecast for some areas.

In the town of Taishitun, about 100km (60 miles) northeast of central Beijing, streets were covered in mud and water, and uprooted trees lay in piles with their bare roots exposed.

“The flood came rushing in, just like that, so fast and suddenly. In no time at all, the place was filling up,” said local resident Zhuang Zhelin, who was clearing mud with his family from their building materials shop.



According to reports, authorities ordered the release of water from a reservoir in Beijing’s rural Miyun district, which was at its highest level since it was built in 1959, with locals being warned to stay away from rivers downstream as their levels rose and as more heavy rain is forecast.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has ordered “all-out” search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties, as authorities ordered people to stay indoors, closed schools, suspended construction work and stopped outdoor tourism and other activities until the emergency warning is lifted.