No fewer than 22 people have been reported killed, 40 injured, hundreds of homes destroyed and farmers crops damaged, during flooding and storms in 12 provinces in Taliban, the capital city of Afghanistan.

Aside from the casualties, 500 houses were destroyed, 300 livestock died and 3,000 acres of crops were also damaged by the flood that had been described as the most deadliest to occur in the country.

As gathered, the flood has affected more than a third of its provinces controlled by the Taliban government, and was said to be on the verge of approaching the international community to seek relief for the victims.

Speaking on the development, the Taliban government lamented that resources had been exhausted and it has been struggling to cope with the disaster since it occurred.

It added that the rain and flooding was particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis, Faryab, including the northern province of Baghlan.

In reaction to the humanitarian crisis, the head of communications and information at Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, Hassibullah Shekhani, disclosed that International Committee of the Red Cross has been helping the victims.

Shekhani noted that the international community is grappling with how to help the country of some 40 million people without benefiting the Taliban.

Afghanistan has been suffering from drought in recent years, made worse by climate change, with low crop yields raising fears of serious food shortages. The weather has exacerbated problems of poverty caused by decades of war and then a drop in foreign aid and the freezing of assets abroad after the Taliban took over, and U.S.-led forces withdrew, in August.

